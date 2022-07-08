Gurdaspur (Punjab): Tension was running high when some assailants travelling in two vehicles came to Nurpur village in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab and fired indiscriminately at a house. A Powercom employee Satpal sustained gunshot injuries during the attack. A minor altercation between two Kabaddi players turned ugly and the attackers came to the rival Kabaddi player's house to take revenge.

The villagers caught the fleeing assailants and paraded them. They were also thrashed. The protesting villagers also damaged their vehicles. Police were informed about the incident by the village people. Later, the assailants were handed over to the police. A minor altercation between two Kabaddi players turned ugly and the attackers came to the rival Kabaddi player's house to retaliate.

One of the attackers was stated to be a Kabaddi player who along with his accomplices went to another Kabaddi player Sanamdeep Singh Sunny's house, the son of Satpal, at Nurpur village. The assailants intended to harm another Kabaddi player Sanamdeep Singh Sunny, the son of Satpal. But, Sunny's father Satpal was injured in the attack, said sources.

A police officer Gurmeet Singh said six attackers have been taken into custody and two vehicles have also been impounded. "Further action will follow after recording their statement," Singh added.