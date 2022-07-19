Patna: The address of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was found on the phone of Mohammad Athar Parvez who has been arrested in connection with the alleged Patna 'terror module' case. Teams of the National Investigating Agency and Intelligence Bureau fetched out the phone number while investigating the case. It's being suspected by the investigating agency that Nupur Sharma might be on the target list of Athar and his group members since she made a controversial remark on the Prophet Mohammad, leading to a major uproar in the country.

ATS is looking for the remand of Ilyas Tahir aka Magrub, who was recently arrested and has been associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). On Tuesday ATS applied before the court for his remand. Once ATS gets his custody, detailed interrogation will follow. As per sources, Margub's links are stretching up to Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and now the police teams have widened their radar of investigation on the basis of the evidence they got. Eight teams of Bihar police and ATS are conducting raids in 10 districts of the state including Patna, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria for the arrest of the absconding accused in the case.

Police have also recovered a diary of PFI that will help in decoding the links and lead up to the financial trail of Ilyas Tahir and his accomplice. The Enforcement Directorate will also join the ongoing investigation. For now, ATS is engaged in tracking a girl named Ilisa, who is said to be close to Ilyas Tahir. Athar is a former member of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), his accomplice Arman Malik is part of the SDPI.

It may be recalled that last week the Patna police recovered a document from the house of Mohammad Jallauddin and Athar on July 11 a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Patna. The document is titled India 2047-Towards Rule of Islam in India. The document speaks about a plan to establish an Islamic government in the country by the 100th Independence Day anniversary of India.