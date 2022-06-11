Aurangabad (Maharashtra): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiyaz Jalil on Friday said that Nupur Sharma who had made an inflammatory remark on Prophet Mohammed, should be hanged for her comment.

According to sources, Jalil said that it was not appropriate for the party to take any action. "If she is allowed to let go easily, these things will continue. There needs to be a law against people who make such remarks about any religion or sect. Islam is a religion of peace and definitely, people are angry. We also demand that Nupur Sharma should be hanged," he said while speaking to media on Friday.