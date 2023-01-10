Kolkata: Expecting issuance of e-passports will be fully operational by 2023, a senior official on Tuesday said the total number of Indian passport holders will cross the 10 crore mark soon. The waiting time for passport interviews has been reduced to next working day for Tatkaal and three working days for normal ones, the official said.

"Now 9.6 crore people have valid passports in India and the figure would cross the 10 crore mark very soon," Regional Passport Officer Ashish Middha said at an interactive session with the Bharat Chamber of Commerce. By 2023, issuance of e-passports is expected to get fully operational and currently e-passports are on a trial run, Middha was quoted as saying by the industry chamber in a statement.

He said that currently there are 144 permanent Indian Missions, including 41 concurrent Missions, across the globe. To further expand its diplomatic footprint, India is set to open more Missions, including 10 in Africa, Middha said.

Last month, the centre claimed that passport services in the country have improved by "500 per cent" ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was continuously working to speed up issuance of passports and that as many as 32 million Indians or Indian origin people live abroad and the Ministry of External Affairs has been rendering services to all of them.

MEA said it was working continuously to speed up passport issuance and meet high or seasonal demand for passports by taking various steps including organising special drives or melas on weekends. Since June, a total of 234 passport melas have been held and 500 more will be held in the coming days, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in Parliament during the winter session last month.