New Delhi: A total of 13,92,265 Electric Vehicles (EVs) are being used on the roads of India as on 3rd August 2022, the Government informed the Parliament. This information was shared by Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar via a written reply where he informed that the highest number of electric vehicles in India is three-wheeler.

"The total number of three-wheeler stands at 7,93,370. Total number of two-wheeler stands at 5,44,643. The number of four-wheeler and above stands at 54,252 as on 3rd August 2022" , the minister said. Data with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways showed that the sale of EVs in FY 2021-22 has gone up over three times as compared to FY 2020-21 from 1,34,460.

"The increase in the sale of EVs is attributed mainly to the incentive provided under FAME India Scheme Phase-II, provided to buyers of electric vehicles meeting FAME criteria in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles", he said.

The Minister in his reply also referred to the number of initiatives taken by the Union Government to boost the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. These intitiaves include reduction of GST on electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, reduction in GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, drop in battery prices and others.