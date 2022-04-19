Hubballi (Karnataka): The number of those arrested in the Hubballi riots has gone up to 104 with police detaining 15 more people in the case. According to police sources, 12 FIRs have been registered so far with intelligence inputs revealing that some organizations were planning to create unrest while demanding the release of those arrested. As many as 88 people have been shifted to the Kalaburagi Central Prison.

The accused were shifted under tight security. Police sources said that the accused have been shifted out from Hubballi to maintain law and order in the area. The fourth JMFC court in Hubballi has remanded 14 accused to 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday rubbished the Opposition's allegation that innocent persons were being arrested in relation to the Hubballi violence.

"No innocent person has been arrested. Based on the evidence, people have been arrested," Bommai said while speaking to reporters at the Menase helipad in the temple town of Sringeri. The Chief Minister also said that no one involved in the violence will be spared adding that attacking a police station was an "unpardonable act". Taking potshots at the Opposition, Bommi said "We cannot expect anything better from the opposition."

