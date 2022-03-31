New Delhi: In a significant move, the government of India has decided to reduce the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades of disturbance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

"In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades," the Home Minister said in a series of tweets today.

Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM @narendramodi government. Thanks to PM @NarendraModi Ji’s unwavering commitment, our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occassion," Shah said in his tweets.

AFSPA act empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant while giving a certain level of immunity to the security forces as well. On March 1, the Assam government on had extended the Act in the entire state for six more months with effect from February 28. The AFSPA was first imposed in Assam in November 1990 and has been extended every six months since then.

