New Delhi: The government on Thursday asserted that nuclear plants in the country are "well protected" from intrusions including from cyber attacks.

Minister of State (Independent Charge), Department of Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh also said the government has entered into Inter-Government Agreements with the Russian Federation for setting up Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

He was asked about the steps being taken by the government to prevent cyber attacks on nuclear plants. "Certainly there was one such report last year following which we have put in place a mechanism whereby different levels of screening is done and monitoring is done.

"I can assure this House that the nuclear plants are well protected from all kinds of intrusions including the cyber attacks," Singh said during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha.

The minister said the government has entered into IGAs with Russian Federation for setting up Kudankulam Nuclear Power Projects comprising six units of 1000 MW each. Two units KKNPP 1&2 (2x1000 MW) are in operation and construction for four units KKNPP 3&4 (2X1000 MW and KKNPP 5&6 (2X1000 MW) are underway, he said.

According to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), India has 22 operating reactors, with an installed capacity of 6,780 MW. Among these, 18 reactors are Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) and four are Light Water Reactors (LWRs). PTI