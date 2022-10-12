NTA denies allegation regarding paper leak in UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022
Published on: 44 minutes ago
NTA denies allegation regarding paper leak in UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022
Published on: 44 minutes ago
The National Testing Agency (NTA) denied the allegation regarding leakage of History(06) paper Shift II in UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022. The Agency said there's no leak of any Question Paper. The statement comes a day after a fake tweet & YouTube video was circulating on social media related to the paper leak.
Loading...