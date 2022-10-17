Lucknow: D Purandeshwari, daughter of former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, will reach Lucknow on Monday on a three-day visit ahead of the civic elections. Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary D Purandeshwari will hold organisational meetings and programmes during her stay in UP. She once played a significant role in the politics of South India and is now all geared up to infuse enthusiasm among BJP workers in one of the most politically driven State.

The National General Secretary will hold a meeting with the District Panchayat President, MLA and Zilla Panchyat members and Block heads on October 18 at Panchayat Bhavan in Lucknow where she will also participate in other organisational programmes. On October 19, the BJP leader will visit Ayodhya. After offering prayers in Ayodhya, the party will also arrange meetings with the office bearers and workers.

The National General Secretary will also address the party's District Working Committee meeting in Barabanki on October 19. Party's State General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla confirmed that National General Secretary D Purandeshwari would visit Lucknow to hold a meeting with the state office bearers at the party's state office in the capital. Along with this, she will also attend the Prabuddh Varg Sammelan at Sahakarita Bhawan, Lucknow.

D Purandeshwari is a popular leader of Andhra Pradesh. She was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh in the general elections held in 2009. Earlier, she represented the Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency. Purandeshwari left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 7, 2014.