New Delhi: A team of National Security Guard (NSG) reached Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday where an old and rusted grenade was recovered. Delhi Police received a call regarding an unidentified bag in Mohammadpur area on Monday evening. Following this, Police and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot and recovered an old and rusted grenade.

Delhi Police has cordoned off the area following the recovery. "In view of sighting of an object, suspected to be an old, corroded, incendiary object, the place of sighting has been cordoned off and necessary precautionary measures are being taken," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

