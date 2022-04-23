Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The NSG team took stock of the security arrangements at the famous Mahakaaleshwar Shrine here on Friday. For the past two days, the four-member NSG team was camping in the city. They also interacted with local Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials as well as office-bearers of the Mahakaal temple management committee. Besides, checking the security arrangement in different parts of the Mahakaal Shrine, the members of the elite commando force also conducted an inspection of Nandi Hall on the temple premises.

The NSG team after arriving at the Mahakaal Temple interacted with the administrator of the Shrine, Ganesh Kumar Dhakad. The assistant administrator of the temple management committee, Moolchand Junwal, provided information to the NSG team about the map of the temple and its layout.

Officials belonging to the temple administration said whatever information the NSG team sought from us, we provided them. "The expansion and beautification work is underway on the temple premises. What will be the security arrangements after the face-lift of the temple, was reviewed by the NSG team," said officials.

SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla said, "It was a routine inspection keeping in mind the security arrangements on the temple premises. Not any VVIP arrival is expected at Ujjain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Ujjain. But, right now it is not in his itinerary."