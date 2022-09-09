New Delhi: The court has also sent former NSE chief Ravi Narain to Judicial Custody after he was arrested recently by ED in the NSE phone tapping case. He was produced before the court on Friday as his two days of remand ended today. ED files chargesheet in Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case related to the National Stock Exchange Phone Tapping case.

A chargesheet was been filed against NSE's ex-Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain & former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sends former NSE CEO Ravi Narain to two-day remand in a money-laundering case. He was arrested by ED on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged illegal phone-tapping of the exchange’s employees.