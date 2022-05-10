New Delhi: The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has told the central government that the outfit is looking for a speedy solution of the decades-long Indo-Naga peace talks.

"We have stressed in the meeting with Central government representative AK Mishra that the Indo-Naga peace talks have dragged on for too long and the people are getting restless," a top NSCN-IM leader td ETV Bharat on Tuesday. Centre's interlocutor for the much hyped Indo-Naga political talk, AK Mishra was recently in Nagaland where he met with NSCN-IM, Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) leaders as well as government officials.

Mishra has reportedly told the Naga leaders that the government is willing to conclude the Naga talks at the earliest. "We need to find a solution at the earliest but based on framework agreement," said the NSCN-IM leader. Mishra met Naga leaders for the second time after as a negotiator for the central government. Mishra replaced former interlocutor and incumbent Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi to initiate the talks with Naga leaders.

Both the NSCN-IM and central government representatives have an agreement in 2015 to end the decades-long insurgency. The 2015 agreement was, however, not able to solve the issue, as the NSCN-IM put forward their demand for a separate flag and a constitution. "Next round of meeting will be very much crucial," said the NSCN-IM leader.

Quoting Mishra, the Naga leader said that solution of the Indo-Naga talks will be based on 2015 framework agreement. NSCN-IM which is known as the mother of insurgency in the Northeast, agreed for a ceasefire with the central government in 1997. Since then, several rounds of talks took place between Naga leadership and government of India officials.

