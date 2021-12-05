Nagaland: Condemning the ‘ambush’ of civilians at Oting Basti area by the security forces in Mon district of Nagaland, ceasefire outfit NSCN (IM) has termed the Sunday as ‘black day’ and said that ‘this is one of the most unfortunate incidents of the Indo-Naga ceasefire signed in 1997’.

A statement issued by the information and publicity wing of the NSCN (IM), the ceasefire outfit said that the mercilessness of the Indian security forces has been exposed in the most brutish manner on the Saturday evening when 15 innocent civilians were killed at Oting village under Konyak region in the Mon district of Nagaland.

The statement added, “Notwithstanding the ongoing Indo-Naga political dialogue that has seen much fruition during the period running more than two decades, the violence against the Nagas continues unabated. This is one of the most unfortunate incidents of the Indo-Naga ceasefire signed in 1997. Under this situation we find it difficult to use the right words to condemn the killing of unarmed civilians and it cannot be justified in any manner in this part of the civilized world (Nagalim) where the Indo-Naga peace process has seen much progress,” the statement said.

