New Delhi: As the two-day-long crucial meeting on Indo-Naga peace talks remained inconclusive, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), on Monday criticized the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for hobnobbing with the former Chief Minister of Nagaland SC Jamir. A 10-member delegation of the outfit returned to Nagaland after the much-hyped talk in the national capital ended with no conclusion.

Called by Union Home Ministry, the meeting in the national capital, assumed significance as it was on the instruction of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre's interlocutor for the talks AK Mishra called all the stakeholders of the Indo-Naga peace talk to expedite the process.

Accusing SC Jamir who also served as the former Governor of Maharashtra of 'playing dirty politics, the outfit said that the root of the never-ending Naga political problem lies in the 16-point agreement and the only living person who is still kicking around being one of the architects of the 16-point agreement is none other than SC Jamir.

"The Nagas have suffered much because of the depths of cruelty and treachery in the hands of SC Jamir. Tragically, the government of India is turning to this same destructive person seeking his guidance. Significantly, nothing is more annoying for the NSCN when the Union Home Ministry is hobnobbing with SC Jamir," the outfit said.

The 16-point agreement was signed between the Naga Peoples Convention (NPC) and the Government of India in 1960 leading to the formation of the State of Nagaland in 1963. Jamir is the only survivor among 21 signatories of the 16-point agreement. "The Indo-Naga political history is alive to the fact that when the 16-point agreement was signed and the State of Nagaland was created, the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru sensed something fishy and made a statement in the Lok Sabba expressing his desire to meet AZ Phizo in London," said NSCN-IM.

Angami Zapu Phizo was a Naga nationalist leader and under his directions, the Naga National Council (NNC) expressed the right of self-determination of the Nagas. The NSCN-IM further said that Nehru's intention to meet Phizo raised an immediate panic reaction for Jamir who was then the Parliamentary secretary in the government of India.

"Jamir wrote to Shilu Ao, the first Nagaland Chief Minister on March 22, 1963, stating that if his (Nehru's) meeting with Phizo becomes a reality, he (Jamir) will go back home )packing his bedding. He (Jamir) also mentioned that he is capable of more trouble than the hostile could do. He was so determined that the 16-point agreement should not be touched," said NSCN-IM.

"Ultimately, Shilu Ao and his colleagues in Nagaland fell in line with Jamir's threatening letter as they rose against the proposal of Nehru's meeting with Phizo. What followed was that peace could not prevail in Nagaland and many lives were lost," the outfit said. The NSCN-IM had earlier alleged that Jamir also diluted the Framework Agreement of 2015 and misinterpreted it in various forms to suit his desire.

"This man (SC Jamir) is still alive repeating the same thing he loved most- to defend the 16-point agreement. Why is the Government of India not willing to learn from history and why is the Government of India is giving space to Jamir to block a genuine, honorable, and lasting solution to the Indo-Naga political issue," said NSCN-IM. Home Minister Amit Shah had a long discussion with Jamir in New Delhi last week over the present status of the Indo-Naga peace talks.

