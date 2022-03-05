Dimapur: General secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (IM) Thuingaleng Muivah was admitted to a hospital in Dimapur on Friday evening.

The 88-year old Naga separatist leader Muivah fell ill due to “intestinal issues” while at the camp Hebron, located about 30 km away from Nagaland's commercial hub Dimapur, following which he was airlifted to Christian Institute of Health Services and Research (CIHSR). Camp Hebron is the administrative and military headquarters of the NSCN (IM).

Muivah was at the helm of the ongoing Naga peace talks between the Central government and NSCN (IM). Muivah had been negotiating on behalf of the NSCN (IM) since the outfit declared a ceasefire with the Central government in 1997. ETV Bharat tried to reach the doctors, but neither the doctors at the hospital nor the NSCN (IM) has so far made any statement on the condition of Muivah.