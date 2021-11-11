New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his counterparts from seven nations, who attended the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Delhi, collectively called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the event.

In their interactions with the Prime Minister, the senior security officers, representing the nations of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, expressed their appreciation of India's initiative in organising the dialogue and of the quality of the exchanges. They also conveyed the perspectives of their respective countries on the Afghan situation.

Prime Minister appreciated their participation the Delhi Security Dialogue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. He emphasised four aspects that countries in the region would need to focus on, in the context of Afghanistan, such as the need for an inclusive government; a zero-tolerance stance about Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups; a strategy to counter trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan; and addressing the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister also expressed the hope that the Regional Security Dialogue would work to revive Central Asia's traditions of moderation and progressive culture and counter extremist tendencies.