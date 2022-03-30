New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday met Jens Plötner, Security and Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor here on Wednesday. They held discussions on the geopolitical turmoil triggered by the conflict in Ukraine as well as key bilateral issues. According to official sources, Doval emphasized, in the talks, India’s consistent approach to peaceful settlement of disputes is based on respect for international law, the UN Charter, and the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States.

The two sides also reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the strategic partnership between the two countries and the immense potential that it holds for mutual benefit, sources added. They agreed that the forthcoming 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations would provide an opportunity for the leadership on both sides to engage and intensify the bilateral partnership.

According to sources, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major global issues including developments in their respective regions. Both sides have agreed to remain engaged on issues of mutual interest.

The visit by the German Security and Foreign Policy Adviser comes at a time when several other high-level foreign dignitaries are visiting India for consultations on ongoing bilateral, regional and multilateral issues. Ahead of the talks, Plotner said the world must understand the geopolitical consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Plotner told reporters that Germany was looking for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and that he is in India to share his country's perspective on the crisis in the eastern European nation.

The official also called for ensuring the impact of Western sanctions on Russia. Plotner said the Russian invasion will have larger consequences for the world of it is not checked. He described the Russian attack as blatant and unprovoked violations of international norms and rules.

