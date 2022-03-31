New Delhi: NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday met Geoffrey Van Leeuwen, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Netherland in New Delhi, official sources said on Thursday. The two sides had an intensive discussion covering a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major regional and global developments.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two sides. To commemorate this milestone, the President of India is paying a State visit to the Netherlands (4-7 April 2022) at the invitation of the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

NSA and his Dutch counterpart discussed recent geopolitical developments in their respective regions. Both of them underlined the importance for India and the Netherlands to remain engaged on these issues and intensify their contacts, including through policy dialogues on issues of mutual interest, sources added.

The two also agreed to strengthen further the partnership between the two countries by expanding ongoing defense security and counter-terrorism cooperation. They agreed to stay in close touch.

