Bhopal: A woman named all of her well-established business abroad after her husband in exchange for the custody of their child after divorce. The said woman was an NRI from London who got married to a man from Bhopal a few years back. The woman then established a branch of her business in Bhopal. Two years down the line, the couple had a child. However, they chose to raise the child in Bhopal to inculcate Indian cultural values in him and decided to shift him back to London once he is old enough.

While the child was being raised by his grandparents back in Bhopal, the couple stayed in London. Things went south with them when the husband asked the wife to shift back to India amid the pandemic. The woman refused, and the argument led to a divorce. Keeping in view the interest of the child, the court handed over the responsibility of raising the child to the father and grandparents. It also further ordered that the child can decide with whom he wants to live after he turns 12.

However, the woman soon realised that she cannot live without her child and would rather have him around than prioritise her business and lifestyle abroad. She, therefore, asked her ex-husband to either come abroad with the child or hand over his custody to her. In exchange, she offered to name her entire business after her husband.

On the condition that the husband will be allowed to meet the child occasionally from time to time, and to communicate with him on a video call on a daily basis, the husband agreed to give away the son's custody to the woman.