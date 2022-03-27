Baghpat: An Indian-origin engineer-turned-businessman in Ukraine has saved hundreds of lives by distributing medicinal supplements worth Rs 40 crores for free amid the debilitating war. Brijendra Rana, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, went to Kharkiv in 1992 to pursue engineering. A few years down the line, he established a pharmaceutical company with a friend under the banner 'Ananta Medicare', which in retrospect proved to be a blessing for many amid the war that continues to mercilessly tear down livelihoods in the country.

NRI businessman in war-zone fights for Ukraine as his own

With the war inviting an inevitable hit at Ukraine's economy, the Kharkiv Mayor had contacted Brijendra Rana to seek help with regards to medical supplements for the victims of war, said Rana's nephew Naveen Rana while speaking to ETV Bharat. "He has so far helped the government with medicines worth approximately INR 40 crores. He also distributed some other essentials to the needy on his own. He is often busy in charity work since the war broke out," Naveen added.

Living in Kharkiv for more than three decades now, Rana has a wife and a daughter Sofia, whom he wanted to be evacuated to India though he himself decided to stay back. "The family had reached the Romanian borders for safety. But they could not be evacuated for several reasons. The government had imposed restrictions, allowing only women, children, and men over 60 years to leave," Naveen informed.

Rana is now staying in West Ukraine where the situations are comparatively better than the rest of the country. His extended family in India wants all three in Ukraine back before the situations take a toll on them. But Rana continues to fight for Ukraine as his own country, while his family to has sternly decided to stick with him.

Though the family is in regular contact with Rana and his wife in Ukraine as Naveen confirmed, he also mentioned how the slightest of connection issues sometimes worry them. "Every time we see the news on situations escalating, we get worried. Yesterday there was some news from Lviv that really scared us. My uncle (Rana) is often busy working, but we are perpetually worried about his and his family's safety," said Naveen.

