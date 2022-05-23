New Delhi: The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will conduct the first-ever computer-based online test, the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment in non-gazetted posts in the Central government by the year-end, said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel. Addressing a joint meeting of all six autonomous bodies under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) at the north block in New Delhi, the Minister said that the process of taking a common online test for non-gazetted Central government jobs will begin this year.

“This will be a game-changer providing ease of recruitment to the job aspirants, with at least one exam centre in each district of the country,” Singh said in the meeting. The Minister said this Common Entrance Test was a path-breaking reform carried out by the DoPT to bring about ease of recruitment for young job aspirants. It will prove to be a major boon for youth, especially those living in far-flung and remote areas, he said.

Singh said the historic reform will provide a level playing field to all the candidates, regardless of their background or socio-economic status. “There will also be a huge benefit to women and Divyang candidates and for those who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to multiple Centres,” he told the officials.

Common Eligibility Test for non-gazetted Central government jobs

Initially, the test will be conducted in 12 languages, including Hindi and English. and will later add all the languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the ‘whole of government’ concept, which has not only removed silos, but also facilitated an integrated holistic approach with different ministries, departments and agencies of the government collectively addressing each issue, without one leaving it to the other.

Govt explores merger of three autonomous bodies of DoPT

In the meeting presided over by Jitendra Singh, heads of all six autonomous bodies gave a detailed presentation about the mandate, work, budget, aims and objectives of the institutes. These are the National Recruitment Agency (NRA), Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI), Grih Kalyan Kendras (GKK), Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) and Kendriya Bhandar (Registered under Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act).

In line with the mandate of the Department of Expenditure, Singh directed the senior officials to explore the possibility of the merger of Grih Kalyan Kendras (GKK) and Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) due to overlapping mandates, aims and objectives. The report on the possible merger of three autonomous bodies of DoPT is expected to be submitted in a month.

