Chennai: National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), IIT Madras, is collaborating with Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to offer a Remediation Programme for children with dyslexia studying in Tamil medium. This programme is being offered online mode free of charge through NPTEL. Early and timely identification, followed by need-based intervention ensures that the child copes with the difficulties arising due to dyslexia and becomes a productive adult.

Hence, MDA has designed and developed ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ to enable identification and intervention for children with dyslexia studying in Tamil medium primary schools. ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ was launched on September 2 by Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and D Chandrasekhar, President, Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), in the presence of Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, Prof Andrew Thangaraj, coordinator, NPTEL-IIT Madras, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi and Prof R Nagarajan and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This initiative is a powerful answer to the question of IIT Madras’ relevance to the wider society. Not only is the institute providing technical support through NPTEL but also through its alumni (D Chandrasekhar), who are spearheading this initiative. This initiative should also be made available in other languages with the help of AI/ML-based systems like those developed by ‘AI4Bharat.’ This should be made available in multiple languages.

Highlighting the impact of ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi,’ D. Chandrasekhar, President of Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), said, "Statistically, around 10 to 15 per cent of children are impacted by dyslexia. This implies that a large number of children could need screening, assessment and follow-up remedial support in Tamil medium schools. This programme will pave way for early identification and intervention in such schools, across Tamil Nadu"

Recognising that intervention at the school level is of utmost importance and that mainstream school teachers play a pivotal role in the entire process, Madras Dyslexia Association has been successfully training teachers on the fundamentals of dyslexia and basic strategies that can be imparted to the children with dyslexia, within the classrooms.

Remedial teaching is a structured, multi-modal programme guided by an individualised education plan. This plan harnesses the strengths of the child to provide strategies to cope with the needs/difficulties. At Madras Dyslexia Association, the remedial teaching is based on the Orton-Gillingham approach and seamlessly integrated with the multiple intelligences approach.

The MDA has designed and developed ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’, a complete package to address the remediation needs of such children. It includes a screening tool that can be administered in a Tamil medium primary class, a remedial kit and a training programme that equips the teachers with strategies they can impart to children with dyslexia.