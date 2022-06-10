Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): After the Karnataka Hijab controversy, a stadium at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a similar situation when a Burqa-clad woman was prevented from entering the venue where she had gone to enroll her four-year-old daughter for swimming classes. The woman named Sana Rashid also had an argument with the district sports officer Naveen Kumar who cited the rules and asked her to leave the place. The video of which has gone viral on social media.

At the Shaheed-e-Azam Sports Stadium in Bawanpuri, Sana along with her mother and sister had reached for enrolling her 4-year-old daughter in swimming classes. All the three women were wearing Burqas and somehow they came on the running track. It is alleged that on seeing them on the running track of the stadium, district sports officer Naveen Kumar objected to their presence.

Thereafter, a verbal duel ensued between them. The officer cited the rules and told them that Burqa-clad women are not allowed on the running track. In the meantime, some people also came out in support of the woman.

Sana Rashid said that she had come to the place on June 5 as a guardian of her child, along with her mother and sister who were wearing Burqa. She said that she has not gone there to participate in sports activities and alleged that the officer was rude to her. "I was told not to come in a Burqa. There is a board outside the stadium on which rules are mentioned. When I asked where is the board, the officer's behavior was blunt," alleged Sana.