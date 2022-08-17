Lucknow: All transfers in Uttar Pradesh will now be done only after the approval of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an order issued by Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said. The state had recently witnessed a major controversy over transfers in the PWD, Health, and Jal Shakti Departments, leading to the suspension of senior officials.

The chief secretary's order issued to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries on Tuesday said the season of transfers ended on June 30 and now shifting of all employees will be done after taking necessary permission from the chief minister. According to the annual transfer policy issued on June 15, the transfer of district and division-level officials, and heads of the departments was to be done by June 30.

There had been a major controversy in the state's PWD Department headed by Minister Jitin Prasada over the transfer of employees, leading to the removal of his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and suspension of five senior department officials. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, who also holds the medical and health portfolios, was unhappy about the transfer of doctors in his department and had written to Amit Mohan Prasad, the additional chief secretary, questioning the procedure followed.

The Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dinesh Khatik, had sent his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging irregularities in transfers and that he was facing discrimination because he was a Dalit. (PTI)