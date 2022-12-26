Patna: After 'Graduate Chaiwala', 'MBA Chaiwala', 'Kaidi Chaiwala', 'Bewafa Chaiwala' and now a new name has added to this trading genres, here comes the 'Rubgy Chaiwala'. Saurabh Kumar played Rubgy Under-14 and Under-17 category. Speaking about Rugby, he said, "I was fascinated to the game from the very beginning. I loved playing Rugby and that's why the tea shop was named after Rugby."

While brewing tea at his newly opened outlet in the Barh district of the Bihar's capital Patna, Saurabh said, "I opened tea stall in the Barh district of Patna to promote Rugby in a big way in the state. My love for the Rubgy is since childhood." After crossing the age limit, it was difficult for anybody to continue with the game, hence, opening a tea outlet was the only option to eke out livelihood.

The shop was opened on December 7 and sales figure is touching 200 to 250 tea cups per day, he said, adding, "I played Rugby Under-14 category and went to Hyderabad in 2018, visited Odisha for playing the game Under-17 category and was a part of the All India Mumbai Rugby team in 2022. Currently, I am undergoing referee refresher course and I will donning the mantle of referee in matches played in the near future."