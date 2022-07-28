New Delhi: The virology lab at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is all set to accept samples for conducting tests related to monkeypox. The paramedics of the Delhi AIIMS have been provided with the necessary training for conducting tests on monkeypox samples. Besides, the required equipment for performing tests has also reached the hospital, said sources.

At present, the samples for the detection of monkeypox in the country are sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. On the other hand, Delhi has reported one monkeypox case, whereas in another suspected case, the test report is awaited.

Besides, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has earmarked 15 laboratories in the country for testing the samples of monkeypox cases, including Delhi AIIMS. The first case of monkeypox was detected in Delhi on Sunday. The Delhi government has made Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital as the nodal centre to deal with monkeypox cases. A six-bed isolation ward has also been set up at the hospital for handling monkeypox cases. A team of 20 doctors, including nurses and paramedics, has been deputed at the hospital.