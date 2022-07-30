Srinagar: Two bullets and a tear gas shell were recovered from the luggage of a CRPF personnel at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday morning a day after ammunition was recovered from two Army soldiers at the airport. "During the baggage screening at the airport, two bullets of AK-47 rifle (7.62mm), one bullet of Insas (5.56 mm), and a tear gas shell were recovered from the luggage of Constable Rana Pratap. He is posted with CRPF's 161 Battalion," a senior police officer told ETV Bharat.

The official said that Pratap, posted in the Dalgate area of ​​Srinagar, was traveling from Srinagar to Jharkhand capital Ranchi via IndiGo Airlines. He has been taken into custody and is being questioned. On Friday, two bullets of Insas gun were recovered from Vijay Pal, a soldier of Assam Rifles, while one cartridge of AK 47 gun was recovered from Bibin Kumar, a soldier of Rashtriya Rifles when the two were flying out from Srinagar. Police said that investigation is going on in all three cases.