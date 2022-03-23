Mau (UP): A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mau has issued a notice to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for “hurting religious sentiments” by calling Lord Hanuman a “Dalit and deprived” four years ago. The notice has been issued by District Judge of Mau against Adityanath for his November 28, 2018 speech in Malkheda area of Alwar district in Rajasthan where he had allegedly said, "Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit” adding “Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west".

The next hearing in the matter has been fixed on April 26. The notice was sent on a plea by Naval Kishore Sharma filed in the district judge's court on Tuesday. Earlier on March 11, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shweta Chaudhary of MP MLA Court dismissed the complaint after hearing the plea. The plea by Sharma in the district judge's court was filed against this order.

