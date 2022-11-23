Panaji: Goa's Tourism Department has issued a notice to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh for allegedly failing to register his villa in Morjim with the department before putting it online for a homestay. Singh has been asked to appear before the authority for a personal hearing on December 8. It is learnt that the Department of Tourism has initiated proceedings under the Registration of Tourist Trade Act for failing to register a villa in Varchawara, Morjim, with the department.

"It has come to the notice of the undersigned that your residential building located at Vrachwara, Morjim, Pernem, Goa is reportedly operating as a homestay and is being marketed on online platforms like Airbnb," Deputy Director of the Tourism Department said in a communique. The Tourism Department also cited a tweet from the former cricketer in which he said he would host a special stay at his Goa home.

Also read: HC issues notice to Haryana govt on Yuvraj Singh's petition

In the tweet, Singh said "I will be hosting a special stay for a group of 6 at my Goan home, only on @Airbnb. This is where I spend time with my loved ones and the house is full of memories from my years on the pitch. It happens". The Deputy Director of the Tourism Department added that every person who intends to run a hotel or a guest house has to apply for registration with the prescribed authority in the prescribed manner.

"Therefore, notice is hereby given to you why penal action should not be taken against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982," the notice said. "Furthermore you are directed to appear before the undersigned on 08.12.2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chamber of the designated authority for personal hearing to protect your interest" it added.

The notice further states that if no response is received within the said date (December 8), it will be considered a violation of the Act and may attract a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. "If no reply is received within the date mentioned in this notice, it shall be deemed that the grounds mentioned in this notice are correct and on such assumption you shall be punished under section 22 or for contravention of any provision of this Act," it said.