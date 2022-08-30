Jaipur: A notice has been served to Aamir Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, directors, and members of Central Board of Film Certification and others by State Commissioner Umashankar Sharma, Commissionerate of Special Persons, Rajasthan after a complaint filed in the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities against Bollywood films "Laal Singh Chadha" and "Shabash Mithu" for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people.

Sharma said a complaint was filed by Special Eligible Service Person Satyendra Singh Rathod over the issue following which a notice was served to them. According to the notice, the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has sought comments from the directors of Aamir Khan's film "Laal Singh Chadha" and Taapsee Pannu starter "Shabash Mithu", the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the matter.

The complaint alleges that the films violate provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people.