New Delhi: Amid an intensifying row over the alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers by WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh and top coaches, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday held a meeting with aggrieved wrestlers at his residence. The talks that lasted till Friday morning, however, ended on an inconclusive note. According to sources, the sports minister will hold talks with the protesting wrestlers Friday morning.

Meanwhile, former athlete and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha earlier in the day said the body will carry out an investigation so as to 'ensure justice'. "We also have decided to form a special committee to deal with such situations that may arise in the future, for swifter action" she tweeted.

Addressing the allegations against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Singh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also said the organisation has been served a notice and a reply has been sought within 72 hours in the matter. This comes after several top wrestlers, starting Wednesday, sat on a protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar area, demanding justice.

"A notice has been issued on Wednesday night to the federation, and we've sought an explanation within 72 hours. The government takes this situation seriously, and intends to carry out an investigation, if necessary. I have always supported athletes," the Sports Minister reminded. Meanwhile, protesters and ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat stated on Thursday that Brij Bhushan Singh's resignation would be ensured.

"Today is the second day of our protest and we haven't gotten any satisfactory response from the government. We will make sure Brij Bhushan Singh resigns and is jailed," she said while addressing the media. At the same event, Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia noted that "Five to six women wrestlers are here with us, who have faced these atrocities and we have evidence to prove it."

Also, a meeting of the Executive Committee and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the WFI is slated to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and its chief Singh will participate. Former wrestler and Haryana BJP leader Babita Phogat reached the protest site on Thursday to meet the wrestlers as a mediator from the government and assured the grapplers that their demands will be met. "I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved," Phogat said.

The WFI president, however, is yet to cede to the claims, and said on Wednesday that he die by suicide if the allegations 'were found to be true'. At the time, he had also said that wrestlers, who levelled allegations against him, as well as coaches, were 'pressured into it'. "Over 97 per cent of wrestlers are with the BFI," he stated.