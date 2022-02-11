New Delhi: The Patiala High Court on Friday issued non-bailable warrants against eight suspected Hizbul Mujahideen operatives accused in the Jammu Kashmir terror funding case. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh ordered the eight to appear before the court on March 30.

The accused include Ghulam Nabi Khan, Umar Farooq Shera, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Zafar Hussain Bhatt, Nazir Ahmed Dar, Abdul Majid Sofi, Mubarak Shah, and Mohammad Yusuf.

Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, appearing for ED, said that the accused had been declared absconders in 2013, and were not appearing despite court summons. Rana and Ali Khan also noted that Hizbul Mujahideen had funded nearly Rs 80 crore to carry out terrorist activities.

On December 8, 2021, the court took cognizance of the matter, presented originally in an August 2020 charge sheet by the ED. The charge sheet named a total of 10 operatives, including Hizbul member Syed Salahuddin. It further said that the insurgents had planned to use Pakistani currency to fund terrorist activities in India. The money, the agency informed, was used to purchase weapons and explosives.

