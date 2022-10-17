London: Famous Kannada playback singer and music composer Vijay Prakash visited the statue of Basaveshwara on the bank of the river Thames in London and paid respect to the statesman, philosopher, poet and social reformer. Prakash, who was accompanied by his wife, paid a special tribute to Basaveshwara on Sunday by singing a verse and applauded his contribution for building a fair society.

Addressing the Indian community, Prakash said it is a source of pride for every Indian to see the statue of Basaveshwara opposite the British Parliament. He applauded the British Kannada community for their efforts to spread their rich culture and heritage in the UK. The event was organised by Basava Samithi UK and The Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in the UK that erected the statue on the bank of the river Thames in 2015. The Basaveshwara statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14, 2015. (PTI)