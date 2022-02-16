Dharwad (Karnataka): Eminent Kannada poet Chennaveera Kanavi, who was popularly known as Kannada Samanvaya Kavi has breathed his last at the age of 93 around 9 am on Wednesday. Nadoja Chennaveera Kanavi breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad on Wednesday after a period of prolonged illness. He is survived by a daughter and four sons as his wife ‘Shantadevi’ passed away in 2021.

Popularly known as the Samanvayada Kavi, he was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems on January 14, had recovered from a COVID-19 infection. The nonagenarian, however, could not recover from other age-related health complications that forced him to be on a ventilator.

A few days after the poet was hospitalised, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the government would take care of his hospitalisation expenses and that the best treatment would be extended to him. After overcoming the COVID-19 infection, there were indications that he would recover and be discharged. However, the family’s hopes started waning when life support became inevitable, and the response to treatment began reducing gradually. On February 14, doctors termed his condition critical, after his blood pressure fell and his kidney functions deteriorated.

In 2011, he was honoured with the Sahitya Kala Kaustubha Award. From 1956 to 1983 he worked as a Director for 'Prasaranga' of Karnataka University. He was awarded Sahitya Akademi Award for Jeeva Dhwani, Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement, Rajyotsava Award, Nrupatunga Award, Pampa Award, Maasti Award, Nadoja Award from Kannada University Hampi, Honorary Doctorate from Karnataka University Dharwad.

Extending condolences of the demise of the Kannada poet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other ministers have termed his death a great loss to Kannada literature and the state.