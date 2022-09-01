Noted author Arundhati Roy's mother Mary Roy passes away
Published on: 4 hours ago
Kottayam: Noted educationist and social worker Mary Roy, whose legal battle ensured equal rights for Syrian Christian women in their ancestral property, died on Thursday, family sources said. She was 89-years-old. Roy, mother of writer and Man Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy, is also the founder of the famous Pallikoodam school near here. (PTI)
