Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): People usually offer flowers, fruits and other valuables to the deities, but at the Maramma Temple located in Karavara town of Uttara Kannada district, the devotees believe that offering used and unwanted things to the deity Sri Marikamba Devi of Shirazi would fulfill their wishes.

Sri Marikamba Devi is one of the Shakti Peethas of south India. There is a belief that if people offer anything, the goddess will fulfill their demands and it is practiced in every village as Gadi Mari or Seeme Mari. The items not used at home are offered along with a packet of salt together known as the 'Mari Hore'. The devotees offer used clothes, old bangles, and obsolete items at home. They keep all these things in front of the temple. The belief is that if they offer used things to the goddess, she will relieve their problems.

The items thus collected at the temple are annually delivered to the adjoining village for the needy. Every year, the Mari Hore starts from Shirazi and moves from village to village. The items are then collected near the Maridevi Temple near the Geetanjali theatre in Karawara. Various communities from 18 villages carry this Mari Hore in vehicles and distribute it. No festivals are conducted in the village until the items are dispatched. The ritual of offering salt to Goddess Mari is believed to recover her skin problems.

Also read: Consecration with liquor, cigarette at Kapri Deva Fair in Karnataka