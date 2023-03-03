New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday told the Supreme Court that though it is not entirely against the RSS route march, it can't permit the march to pass through sensitive locations.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice Pankaj Mithal was hearing a petition filed by the state of Tamil Nadu challenging the Madras High Court's division bench order granting permission to RSS to carry out its route march without the earlier imposed restrictions.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tamil Nadu Government, said that while the government is not totally opposed to the route march and public meetings by RSS across the state, it cannot be permitted in every street and mohalla. He apprised the court that the government denied holding route marches in the sensitive areas, which have faced PFI incidents and have border areas with disturbances, as per some intelligence reports.

"The HC says let them be held wherever, but the law and order is up to the state. They cannot have it carte blanche. This matter concerns the state and is of the highest public interest. The court cannot shut its eyes to the bomb blasts in Coimbatore, PFI incidents, etc," Advocate Rohatgi said.

Also read: Everyone should have basic awareness of our traditional knowledge base: Bhagwat

On this the court remarked that one is a language of democracy and one is the language of power and which language you speak depends on where you are. The lawyer for Tamilnadu Govt stressed that they are not fully opposed to the procession but to the manner in which it is proposed to be done.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday told the Supreme Court that the organisation has decided to postpone the rally that was scheduled on March 5 in Tamil Nadu. Confirming the decision further, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, told the Supreme Court that the organisation is not going to do anything till March 11.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tamil Nadu Government, thereafter urged the top court to post the matter for hearing on March 17. He agreed on behalf of the Tamil Nadu state government to present the state inputs of the sensitive areas and the proposed routes before the bench in a sealed cover.

The Tamil Nadu Government also said it will have a dialogue with the RSS on proposed routes for the march. The bench then adjourned the matter for March 17 for hearing.