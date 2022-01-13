Srinagar: Strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Republic Day here in Jammu & Kashmir.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at Maulana Azad Stadium, the main venue of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

According to officials, almost 13 days are left for the Republic Day celebrations and the Security grid has been increased in the city with additional deployment of troops and raised checkpoints at all the sensitive locations.

“We do not want to leave any loophole in context with the security, so the personnel have been directed to maintain vigil and tighten security within the city especially around the border areas in and around Jammu city," say officials.

Sources said that though the police in assistance with other agencies have tightened the security within the city and the peripheries, in view of threats of infiltrations from across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), the Army and Border Security Force has also tightened the vigil along the borders and beefed up the security.

The police in Jammu have raised the Special checkpoints at various locations and no vehicle particularly the commercial ones, are allowed to move without frisking.