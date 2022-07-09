Patna: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan who is trying to fit into the shoes of his late father and veteran LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, has said that marriage is not the priority for him at the moment and he wants to work for the welfare of the people in the home state Bihar. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Chirag while responding to a question on his marriage, said, “My priorities are different."

"After my father's death, my priority is to handle the party, meet the expectations of crores of well-wishers in the country”. “I probably do not have time for personal life now. Now my time is for Bihar and for Biharis,” he said. Chirag said his mother has been insisting he should get married, adding, “Whatever my family wants will happen."

"I will marry a girl of her choice, but I have no intention of getting married as of now,” he said. Before focusing on politics, Chirag had also tried his luck in Bollywood. In 2011, he featured in the film 'Mile Na Mile Hum' as the main lead opposite Kangana Ranaut which ended up being a flop at the box office. During the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag, who was into modelling at the time traveled to Bihar by helicopter to campaign for his father where he was received warmly by the people.

After the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, his party LJP and his family have been divided into two groups. Chirag's uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras has formed a separate party with five MPs while Chirag is left alone in his party as an MP.