New Delhi: The government has not found it feasible to change the existing provisions on the number of attempts and age limits of candidates for the civil services examination (CSE), the union government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that aspirants have taken the matter before the Supreme Court and "based on the judgments passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the matter was considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination," he said in a written reply.

Also read: No proposal under consideration for giving extra attempt to civil services aspirants

Singh said that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have been making all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of examinations by adopting all COVID-19 safety protocols.

(With agency inputs)