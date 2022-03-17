Hyderabad: Former union minister and BJP defector, Yashwant Sinha on Thursday took a sarcastic dig at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for promoting the movie 'The Kashmir Files' which has courted controversy for allegedly propagating Islamophobia.

The movie, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the wake of the armed insurgence of the 1990s in Kashmir. It has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states even as PM Modi also praised the film saying “truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it”. In a sarcastic Twitter post, Yashwant Sinha said it was “not enough to make the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free all over India”.

“Parliament should pass a law making its viewing compulsory for all Indians. Those who fail to watch it should go to jail for 2 years and those criticizing it for life (sic),” Sinha wrote in a sarcastic dig at the BJP government at the Centre.

