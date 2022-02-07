Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut Sunday said that trolls targeting actor Shah Rukh Khan over his prayers at the funeral of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, was a 'shameless' act. Right-wing social media trolls have claimed that Shah Rukh Khan spat around Lata Ji's body when he was offering prayers. Raut said that BJP was now not even sparing personalities like SRK and are also disrespecting someone like Lata Mangeshkar.

"There should not be politics at least on the issue of Lata didi. Some people are trolling Shah Rukh. It is a shameless thing," Raut said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam demanded that a statue of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar be installed at Shivaji Park. To it, Raut said, "Some people have demanded construction of a memorial for Lata ji. However, there is no need of such demand. She was a great personality. Her body has left but her soul is still in our hearts through her songs. We are blessed she was born in India. It is not not easy to build a memorial of such great personality."

Urmila Matondkar has also reacted to the troll regarding actor Shah Rukh Khan by tweeting, "It is not spitting, it is called blowing prayers. This civilization, culture is called India. The photos of the Prime Minister have been put up, something should have been learned from him. Listen to the songs of the daughter of India. God bless everyone, the whole world is your child."

