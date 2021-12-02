Hyderabad: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday took a jibe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying that Congress’ leadership is not the divine right of an individual, especially with the party having lost over 90% of elections in a decade.

Taking to Twitter, Kishor wrote, "The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically."

The poll strategist's remarks assume significance in the wake of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday saying that there is "no UPA" now. She was speaking to reporters after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

"A firm alternative course should be made as nobody's fighting against ongoing fascism. Sharad Ji is the seniormost leader and I came to discuss our political parties. I agree with whatever Sharad Ji said. There is no UPA," Banerjee said when asked if she wanted Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

Earlier, Kishor has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party 'is not going anywhere for many decades and the problem with Rahul Gandhi is that he thinks that the BJP will be overthrown by people. He had made the statement when the Trinamool was expanding itself outside Bengal and when talks of his entry into the Congress ended.

"BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity, whether they win, whether they lose like it was for the first 40 years for Congress. BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30 per cent plus votes at the national level you are not going away in a hurry. So do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi," he said.

"Unless you examine, understand and take cognizance of strength, you will never be able to put a counter to defeat him (BJP & Modi's strength)," he added.