Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): When police sent back youth from a polling booth in Lakhimpur Kheri for not wearing a mask, they never expected that he would adopt such a means to protest against their decision. Anurag Maurya, who lives near the city's Guru Nanak Inter College, went to cast his vote on Wednesday and was sent back by on-duty police personnel there for not wearing a mask.

After police told Maurya that he would not be allowed inside the booth without wearing a mask, the infuriated youngster went back home and returned soon after wearing only underwear and a mask. This left the policemen stunned while other voters looked away apparently uncomfortable with Maurya's attire.

Asked about the reason behind his actions Maurya said that he arrived at the polling station wearing underwear as a "symbolic protest" against the administration and the voting system.

He asked why there should be a ban on entering the polling booth without wearing a mask. "Many people are roaming the streets without wearing masks. Polling officials are also sitting inside the polling station without masks, so why this restriction is being imposed only on voters?" said Maurya. Maurya said even as selfie points have been set up in every polling station, mobile phones are not allowed inside. " So what is the use of such selfie points?" he added.