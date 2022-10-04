Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim was bowled over by the natural beauty of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Recently, he shared a video on his Twitter handle of the magnificent Tungnath Mahadev temple situated in the higher reaches of the Himalayas. The Norwegian diplomat's video was seen more than 7,00,000 times and also over 50,000 people liked the video.

Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim while sharing the video on his Twitter account, captioned it "Incredible India! World's highest located Mahadev Mandir--believed to be 5.000 years old! Uttarakhand." The video gives a 360-degree view of the snow-clad Tungnath temple. In the video, the song "Namo Namo" from the film 'Kedarnath' is can also be heard.

The video posted by Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim has grabbed the eyeballs of scores of social media users. Reactions have been pouring in for this amazing video of the Tungnath Mahadev temple. One of the users captioned, "This 5000-year-old temple's architecture is remarkable. This ancient temple is well protected from avalanches and earthquakes." Another user wrote, "Tungnath Mahadev Temple is among the Panch Kedars. The pathway to the temple is spectacular. A little above the Tunganath temple, Chandrashila is situated and from where one can have a 270-degree wide view of the Himalayan peaks. Incredible India."