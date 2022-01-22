Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi on Saturday termed 2021 a 'Watershed Year' for the Armed Forces on the Line of Control (L0C) in Jammu and Kashmir and Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh wherein they displayed boldness in standing up to the aggressive designs. He said there has been a reduction in terrorist-related incidents, stone-pelting and protests as a result of tireless efforts of the Security Forces and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi speaking at the investiture ceremony at Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur

Speaking on the investiture ceremony at Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, Lt Gen Joshi lauded the dedication and devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. He congratulated those units, which were awarded appreciation certificates. He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the brave men, who made the supreme sacrifice on the borders and in the battle against internal security challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Joshi presented GOC-in-C’s appreciation to 40 units and GOC-in-C’s certificates of appreciation to 26 units for their outstanding and distinguished performance in the Command Theatre. The GOC-in-C’s appreciation was given for the performance of units in Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak, Operation Northern Borders and other operations in the Command whereas GOC-in-C’s Certificates of Appreciation were given for the performance of units in Operation Snow Leopard. The ceremony was a solemn occasion to appreciate and recognise the professionalism in operational roles performed by the units during their tenure in the Northern Command.

In the end, he urged all ranks to rededicate themselves to the cause of the nation.


