Jammu: Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday paid rich tributes to the four soldiers killed in a militant attack in Parghal Army camp in the Darhal area of Rajouri district on Thursday. "At a solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at Air Force Station, Jammu, rich tributes were paid to the gallant soldiers, who made supreme sacrifice during the Counter Terrorist Operation in Parghal in Rajouri district on August 11," an Army spokesman said.

Army Commander of Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi laid wreaths to pay tributes to the soldiers before the mortal remains were sent to their respective hometowns. Rich tributes were paid to the slain soldiers by senior officials from the Indian Army, Air Force and Civil Administration of Jammu. The mortal remains of slain soldiers Subedar Rajendra Prasad of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan and three soldiers: Rifleman Lakshmanan D of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Rifleman Manoj Kumar of Faridabad, Haryana and Rifleman Nishant Malik of Hissar, Haryana, were taken in service aircraft from Jammu to Delhi.

Thereafter the mortal remains will be taken to their respective hometowns for performing the last rites with full military honours. "The nation will always remain indebted to the gallant soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland," the army said. Soldiers were killed in a suicide attack by two militants, who were also gunned down by the soldiers at an army camp in the Parghal area of J&K's Rajouri district on Thursday, Army said.

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said that an exchange of fire was triggered at the army camp in Pargal in the Darhal area of Rajouri after some terrorists tried to cross the fence of the camp early this morning. As soon as the exchange of fire took place, additional parties from the army's side were sent for the location located 6 km from Darhal PS. As two of the militants were killed during the incident, five police personnel were also injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.