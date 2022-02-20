Srinagar: The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM arrived at Fire and Fury Corps Headquarters on Sunday. He was briefed by Lieutenant General A Sengupta, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding Fire, and Fury Corps on the prevalent security situation along the Line of Actual Control.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Leh on Saturday on a five days visit to the Ladakh region. This is his maiden visit to Fire and Fury Corps after taking over the command of the prestigious Northern Army Command, based at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

"He was appreciative of the excellent soldier citizen connect, which has resulted in overall harmonious relations between the armed forces and the civil administration," the defence spokesman said.

He interacted with the senior officers of Fire and Fury Corps and lauded the operational preparedness of the formation. The Army Commander complimented Fire and Fury Corps for the conduct of people-friendly operations and assisting the civil administration in improving the quality of life of people in the border areas.

Earlier on Sunday, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi interacted and lauded women ice hockey players at NDS Stadium Leh on the sidelines of the LG Ice Hockey Championship which commenced on 19 February. The women players participating in the tournament have represented India in the Asia Challenge Cup.

The Army Commander appreciated their contribution and achievement towards gaining international recognition to Ladakh in Ice Hockey since the entire Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team comprises players from the Ladakh region.

Later the Army Commander visited the prestigious Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, in his capacity as Colonel of the Regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts. The Army Commander paid obeisance at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre War Memorial in remembrance of the gallant ‘Nunoos’ who have given the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation.

He was also briefed by Colonel Rinchen Dorje, Commandant of the Regimental Centre on the training and various activities being undertaken by the LADAKH SCOUTS. The Army Commander complimented the Regiment for being the flag bearers of the Indian Army in Ladakh and urged them to continue with their efforts towards nation-building.

The Army Commander will visit troops deployed in forwarding areas and will also interact with officials of the civil administration during his visit to Ladakh.